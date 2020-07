El Ken humano luce caderas de Kim Kardashian y glúteos de Jennifer Lopez evaluados en más de 600 mil pesos

View this post on Instagram

Being a woman is in my soul, in my essence and in my brains. I don’t have a female name yet nor female organs but I don’t feel less female then any ciswoman my wishes and my feelings as a human being should be respected, for the past 36 years I lived a great life which often was a lie a world that I created to my self where everything had to be perfect and glossy but then I realised that I was just geting old and all that was fake and that I had to come out to the world so I let my mask drop and here I am ! #pridemonth #transgender #transexual #transwoman #roddyalves #lgbtq🌈 #loveislove