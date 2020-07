Logran fotografiar en su hábitat a cachorros de una especie de gorila en peligro crítico

View this post on Instagram

A very rare sighting in Nigeria! The Wildlife Conservation Society (@thewcs) has released the first-known camera-trap images of a group of Cross-River gorillas with a number of infants of different ages. This species is rarely seen, let alone photographed, even by remote cameras. These images are an indication that Cross-River gorillas are successfully reproducing and populations increasing as a result of field based protection efforts. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Zoo New England is a proud partner in these conservation efforts with Wildlife Conservation Society to protect this species, which is the most endangered great ape in Africa.