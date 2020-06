VIDEOS | Sujetos usan grúas para ingresar y saquear tienda Best Buy - Diario Digital Cronio de El Salvador

Kudos to @FloydMayweather. He's paying for the funeral services of George Floyd, who was murdered in the hands of police.



A copy of the cashier's check obtained by @TMZ_Sports indicates it was for $88,500.