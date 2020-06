Una depresión en el Atlántico Norte se transformó en la tormenta tropical Dolly

#Dolly has formed in the North Atlantic – the 3rd earliest 4th Atlantic named storm formation on record (since 1851). Danielle is earliest on 6/20/2016. Debby is 2nd earliest on 6/23/2012 at 12 UTC. Dolly in 2020 formed on June 23 at 1615 UTC. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/1Ha6ZnxHqc