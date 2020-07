FOTOS|El antes y después de un atleta que estaba en plena forma, pero perdió sus músculos y casi murió tras contraer el covid-19

View this post on Instagram

Three weeks ago I woke up, 60lbs lighter, and reached for my phone to find 1,000 text messages of prayers. I had no clue what they were for. The last thing I could remember was walking into to the hospital because I thought I had the flu. My college friend Omar, a doctor in the hospital, sat by my bedside and explained everything that happened to me. I'd spent 25 days in an induced coma, with doctors informing my parents that I probably wouldn’t make through each night. I did have the flu, then contracted #covid19, and finally was infected with pneumonia. Miraculously, I survived. I thank God for my recovery. And I thank the strength and prayers of my parents, family, and friends. Thank you for your 1,000 prayers because without them i don’t think I would have made it. Special thanks to @deenasr for calling the hospital every night with my parents to check up on me, to help ease the pain and give my parents hope that I would make it out. Love you Doonz! #thankyou #beatcovid19 #hamdillah #survivor #thankgod #coronavirus #johnhopkinshospital #alive #breathe