FOTOS: El cementerio más grande para hacer frente a la ola de muertes por COVID-19 - Diario Digital Cronio de El Salvador

The arribada or the mass nesting of olive Ridleys is nothing short of magic. Olive Ridleys live in oceans and only come to land to nest. When the females grow up, they return to the same beaches to lay eggs. How they navigate back was a mystery for a long time but recent science suggests that individual beaches have magnetic fields unique to them. When the turtles hatch, these fields are imprinted into their brains, allowing them to sense it when they need to return. It's a magnificent internal compass as accurate as the latitudes and longitudes used by humans.