CURIOSO | Sujeto se gana $655,000 en la lotería y los cobrar disfrazado como Darth Vader

May the Millions be with you! 💰 Congrats to our #Lotto winner, W. Brown!!! Brown aka Darth Vader, purchased his lucky numbers 08, 09, 10, 19, 27 and 30 from Di Endz Sports Bar in May Pen, Clarendon.



Another #Millionaire made!#starwars pic.twitter.com/vxfEJXeC7G